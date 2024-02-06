Becky Lynch breaks silence after hurting herself on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch has broken her silence after hurting herself on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

Ahead of the episode, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced qualifying matches for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. Pearce also said whoever wins the chamber will get a shot at Rhea Ripley's title at WrestleMania 40.

In the first qualifying bout, Becky Lynch locked horns with Shayna Baszler. Both showcased excellent skills inside the squared circle, with Lynch coming out victorious. However, The Man hurt her left arm during the match and was seen holding it after the win.

WWE later posted a digital exclusive interview in which Becky can be seen applying ice on her left arm. Cathy Kelley asked how Lynch felt after a brutal match with Shayna Baszler.

The Man said she was in a lot of pain because Baszler beat the "hell out" of her. Lynch also mentioned that she was motivated because she did not want to disappoint her daughter.

"In a lot of pain, Shayna beat the holy hell out of me, but umm, last time I beat her, I think I was like four weeks pregnant or three weeks pregnant, and I had my little baby training me for this match today. So everything felt like it came full circle, and it's keeping me on the right path. My dreams feel pretty big right now, maybe at times unattainable. But with the support system that I have and everything that I'm putting into it right now, I feel like I can't fail, and I don't wanna let her down, you know," Lynch said. [0:23 - 1:05]

You can check out the whole interview below:

Expand Tweet

Becky Lynch vowed to dethrone Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania 40

In the same interview, Becky Lynch mentioned that she has not been in an Elimination Chamber Match before but knows how to win brutal matches in the company.

"I've never been in an Elimination Chamber before, so I don't really know what to expect, but one thing that I do know is that I have been in every other brutal type of match that this company has, and I've either succeeded, or I've gotten da*n close to winning, but nearly ain't gonna win the race this time and this time I have to win the race."

Lynch added that she will win the chamber to headline WWE WrestleMania 40 and dethrone Rhea Ripley as the Women's World Champion to make her daughter proud.

"So I don't think it matters who they put in front of me, I don't think it matters what structure is containing me, this time I'm gonna break free, and I'm gonna break through, and I'm going to go to WrestleMania. I'm gonna take that championship. I'm gonna hold it high above my head and make my daughter proud," Lynch added. [1:08-2:05]

Many fans want to see Becky Lynch go head-to-head with Rhea Ripley at The Show of Shows. It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for the star's future.

Do you think Lynch could dethrone Ripley at WWE WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit WWE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from this article.

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE