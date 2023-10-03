Becky Lynch breaks her silence after not being medically cleared to compete on RAW

Becky Lynch was initially scheduled to face Tegan Nox in an NXT Women's Championship defense on RAW, but like with two other announced matches on the night, it was canceled. However, she met her opponent, Tegan Nox, and sent a clear message to her.

This week, Becky Lynch was spotted wearing a cast backstage. It was only revealed a few hours before RAW that she wouldn't compete due to medical issues, and that's why her match against Tegan Nox has been postponed.

Meeting Nox backstage, Becky Lynch told the Welsh star that she likely wouldn't want to face her if she wasn't 100% anyway and that when she is cleared, Nox better be ready for a fight:

Nox didn't seem too disappointed as she had met Adam Pearce earlier to make a match against Chelsea Green official. On that occasion, she managed to win, thanks to the help of Natalya.

Later on, Becky was seen confronting Indi Hartwell, the former NXT Women's Champion who never lost her title in the first place.

Expand Tweet

Becky will be in NXT tomorrow night following her epic victory over the rising Tiffany Stratton. We will likely know what's next for her and who will step up.

What was your thought on Nox vs. Lynch being canceled? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.