Becky Lynch breaks silence after title match defeat at Hell in a Cell 2022

Becky Lynch is understandably furious over how things played out at Hell in a Cell 2022. In the opening match of the night, she was seconds away from regaining the RAW Women's Championship, only for Bianca Belair to dump her out and steal the pin.

The Triple Threat match for the RAW Women's Championship opened Hell in a Cell 2022. As expected, Bianca Belair, The Man, and Asuka proved why they are three of the top women on the red brand as they put on an instant classic that saw The EST of WWE retain her title.

Lynch has since broken her silence on Twitter, declaring the match a robbery given how it ended:

"Hey, remember that time I WAS ROBBED??????!!!!!!," Becky Lynch tweeted.

The defeat was another big blow to Big Time Becks, who has been on a maniacal attempt at redemption following WrestleMania 38 where she lost to Bianca Belair.

Will Becky Lynch remain in the RAW Women's title picture?

Given that The Man was seconds away from winning, it's unlikely that she will sit back and let a new challenger face Bianca Belair.

Money in the Bank is the next premium live event, and Belair vs Lynch in a singles match is what we could most likely see. This is, of course, unless Lynch chooses to go for the Money in the Bank briefcase instead. The Money in the Bank contract and Queen's Crown are the only two accomplishments that Lynch doesn't have in WWE.

Would you like to see Bianca Belair renew her rivalry with Big Time Becks or is it time for a new challenger to step up?

