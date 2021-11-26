"Is Ronda Rousey going to be chomping at the bit" – Top WWE Champion teases dream match with UFC legend

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently teased a singles match against one of her fiercest rivals, Ronda Rousey, while discussing potential challengers for her at next year's WrestleMania.

While the two have faced each other in a triple threat match at WrestleMania, they're yet to compete in a singles match.

In an interview with Graham GSM Matthews of Bleacher Report, Big Time Becks spoke about the depth of the RAW locker room and said there's no shortage of opponents for her:

“There’s such a wealth of talent, especially on the RAW roster. A lot of young, new, hungry talent. I could go through the list of everyone, but we have Liv Morgan, who is building momentum and whose momentum I’m going to crush in a bit. We have Bianca Belair who, like we have seen, is a fantastic athlete. We have Rhea Ripley, a powerhouse."

The six-time women's champion also teased a match with her past rivals currently out of action while taking a shot at Ronda Rousey:

“We have a lot of people. Then, of course, is Ronda Rousey going to be chomping at the bit to get back now that she sees what I’ve accomplished? Maybe she’d want to accomplish the same, maybe she’ll want to get retribution for the loss I gave her at WrestleMania 35. The same loss that’s caused me to be champion ever since. There are a lot of options. Maybe Bayley will come back, maybe Asuka will come back. The possibilities are endless.” (H/T- wrestlezone)

Graham "GSM" Matthews @WrestleRant



Excited to be chatting with



Got questions? Let me know! My 101st interview of the year is going to be a special one!Excited to be chatting with #WWERaw Women's Champion @BeckyLynchWWE in about an hour for the first time ahead of #SurvivorSeries Got questions? Let me know! My 101st interview of the year is going to be a special one!Excited to be chatting with #WWERaw Women's Champion @BeckyLynchWWE in about an hour for the first time ahead of #SurvivorSeries.Got questions? Let me know! https://t.co/z3Wjx3AkxI

Becky Lynch is the first and only woman to pin Ronda Rousey in WWE

WrestleMania 35 saw Becky Lynch face Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in the biggest match of her career. Lynch, Rousey, and Flair made history by becoming the first women to headline WrestleMania.

DannyBTalks (Daniel Baldwin) @DannyBTalks Two years ago, Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, and Charlotte Flair made history by being the first women to main event #Wrestlemania . Two years later, at the first in-person Mania since then, for various reasons, none of these women are even in a match, despite two days for the show. Two years ago, Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, and Charlotte Flair made history by being the first women to main event #Wrestlemania. Two years later, at the first in-person Mania since then, for various reasons, none of these women are even in a match, despite two days for the show. https://t.co/Of8ROXbwIT

By winning the main event, Becky captured both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship. The match also witnessed Rousey get pinned for the first time in her WWE career as Becky turned Piper's Pit into a crucifix pin for the win.

The two were supposed to face each other at Survivor Series that year, but plans were nixed due to an injury to Becky Lynch.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With WrestleMania season approaching, could it finally be time for us to witness history as The Man takes on the UFC legend? Share your thoughts in the comment box below!

When we interviewed Queen Zelina, she had a fight with a current Champion off camera. Click here!

Edited by Abhinav Singh