Becky Lynch comments on the anniversary of her WWE return at SummerSlam last year

Multi-time women's champion Becky Lynch recently took to social media to commemorate the one-year anniversary of her shocking return to WWE at SummerSlam 2021.

Big Time Becks went on maternity leave in 2020 and made an unexpected comeback at The Biggest Party of the Summer last year. She was announced as Sasha Banks' replacement in the SmackDown Women's Championship match against Bianca Belair.

The Man shocked the world again on that same night when she defeated The EST of WWE in just 26 seconds to capture the title. The two stars had a rematch at WrestleMania 38 and another bout at SummerSlam last month.

Becky Lynch recently shared a throwback photo of herself on Twitter from last year holding the SmackDown Women's Title with the caption saying:

"It’s been one helluva year."

You can check out the tweet below:

Becky Lynch is expected to be out of action for several months following WWE SummerSlam

During this year's Biggest Party of the Summer, Big Time Becks injured her right shoulder during her RAW Women's Championship match against Bianca Belair. She's expected to be away from the ring for a few months to recover.

Becky Lynch recently provided an update on her condition, stating that she's doing physically well.

"Oh good, yeah. I feel like I've gotten a bunch more mobility in it. Because when it happened it was so painful that I was like, 'Oh no, I'm gonna be out for a long long time.' But now it's healing up real quick. I'm feeling strong, I'm feeling good. So I'm hoping it won't be much time at all," said Lynch.

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE The Man will come back around soon. The Man will come back around soon. https://t.co/KzSeSKtFW9

The Man turned babyface before she went on a hiatus. When she returns, we could probably see her in a feud against Bayley's new group after she was taken out by The Role Model, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky on RAW after SummerSlam.

It'll be interesting to see how a potential feud pans out when The Man returns to action.

When do you think Becky Lynch will return to WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

A former WWE head writer just booked a Triple H vs. Roman Reigns feud here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha