WWE News: Becky Lynch comments on the state of the WWE women's division

Becky Lynch gives her thoughts on the WWE's Women's division.

by Mike Diaz News 11 Mar 2017, 16:51 IST

Becky Lynch believes that the WWE’s Women’s Division has never been better

Former SmackDown Live Women’s Champion Becky Lynch recently did an interview for the Channel 4 documentary 'Smashing Glass Ceilings: The Women of WWE' in the UK, to talk about the current state of the Women’s division and seemed to be upbeat and positive about it.

Becky Lynch has been one of the most impressive names on the WWE’s Women’s Division roster, coming from the Four Horsewomen stable back in NXT alongside Charlotte, Bayley, and Sasha Banks.

She has had quite the run on the main roster, which has included a championship stint. Lynch lost her SmackDown Women’s Title to Alexa Bliss at the Tables Ladders and Chairs (TLC) PPV back in December in a tables match.

Here’s what Lynch had to say about the state of the WWE’s Women’s Division:

"I don't think there has ever been a time quite like it. We have always had phenomenal athletes and workers, going back to Lita, Trish Status, Jazz, and Beth Phoenix, but we have never had the spotlight and opportunities that we have right now. There was a group of us in NXT and we had this vision - we wanted to stand out in a certain way. We kept having great matches and consistently delivered. The market was there and the fan-base kept growing."

Lynch belongs to the impressive crop of women’s wrestlers who originated from NXT’s infancy, alongside the likes of Charlotte, Bayley, and Sasha Banks.

All four of those women have now reigned as the Women’s champion on their respective brands.

Now that they’ve moved up to the main roster, they are surrounded by even more names with potential as well as veterans, including current SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Naomi, Nia Jax, Natalya, Nikki Bella, Mickie James and others.

The WWE’s current women’s division is as great as it has ever been. In the past, we had great workers such as Trish Stratus, Lita, and Jazz, but much of their work was overshadowed by Bra & Panties matches and more sexually oriented segments.

Now that the WWE has seemingly distanced itself from that type of thing, the women are able to captivate audiences with their in-ring performances more, rather than just their sex appeal.

