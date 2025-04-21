Becky Lynch confirms her WWE status after WrestleMania 41 return

Becky Lynch made her WWE return at WrestleMania Sunday, winning the Women's Tag Team Championship with Lyra Valkyria. Lynch also confirmed her status moving forward, whether she'll be a full-timer or a part-timer.

Ad

After Bayley was taken out on Saturday by someone yet unidentified, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce gave the Women's Intercontinental Champion 24 hours to find a new partner. She found one just in time in her fellow Irishwoman, with Lynch making her shocking comeback after becoming a free agent last year.

Lynch and Valkyria showed great chemistry in the ring, beating Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. It's The Man's second tag team title reign, while Valkyria became a double champion.

Ad

Trending

In the WrestleMania Sunday post-show, one reporter asked Becky Lynch about her status with WWE after making her return tonight. Lynch confirmed that she'll be a full-timer, joking about having another long break when she wants to.

"Yeah. The Man don't do part-time. Come on now, yeah. When I go, I go hard. I go hard until I can go no more. Or until I take another break," Lynch said.

Ad

Becky Lynch was joined by her daughter, Roux, who possibly stole the entire post-show press conference with her adorable smile. Lynch and Lyra Valkyria already have their next challengers in Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley, who became the No. 1 contenders at NXT Stand & Deliver.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.