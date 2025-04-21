Becky Lynch confirms her WWE status after WrestleMania 41 return

Becky Lynch made her WWE return at WrestleMania Sunday, winning the Women's Tag Team Championship with Lyra Valkyria. Lynch also confirmed her status moving forward, whether she'll be a full-timer or a part-timer.
After Bayley was taken out on Saturday by someone yet unidentified, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce gave the Women's Intercontinental Champion 24 hours to find a new partner. She found one just in time in her fellow Irishwoman, with Lynch making her shocking comeback after becoming a free agent last year.
Lynch and Valkyria showed great chemistry in the ring, beating Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. It's The Man's second tag team title reign, while Valkyria became a double champion.
In the WrestleMania Sunday post-show, one reporter asked Becky Lynch about her status with WWE after making her return tonight. Lynch confirmed that she'll be a full-timer, joking about having another long break when she wants to.
"Yeah. The Man don't do part-time. Come on now, yeah. When I go, I go hard. I go hard until I can go no more. Or until I take another break," Lynch said.
Becky Lynch was joined by her daughter, Roux, who possibly stole the entire post-show press conference with her adorable smile. Lynch and Lyra Valkyria already have their next challengers in Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley, who became the No. 1 contenders at NXT Stand & Deliver.
