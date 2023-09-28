Becky Lynch cried profusely after Triple H defeated a WWE legend

The current crop of WWE Superstars watched several icons perform during the Attitude Era. Becky Lynch recently explained how Mick Foley's loss to Triple H shaped her fandom for professional wrestling.

Foley took on The Game at No Way Out 2000, and the stipulation of the World Heavyweight Title Hell in a Cell match was that if Foley lost, he would have to retire from in-ring action.

After a brutal 24-minute affair, Triple H emerged victorious, and The Man was absolutely distraught by the outcome. While speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Lynch recalled how she was in "floods of tears" after the bout as she considered Mick Foley a "hero" and was not ready to see him walk away from wrestling.

As history states, Foley eventually returned to wrestle at that year's WrestleMania, but the No Way Out contest with Triple H had a massive impact on Becky Lynch as a fan.

"You know, I really wanted him to win, and then he had that match with Triple H where he was going to retire if he lost, and I remember staying up late watching it on him lose and me just being in floods of tears. And, of course, he came back like four weeks later, whatever. But, that was really what hooked me, and then I was there to stay, you know? And then I saw Lita, and she was so cool when I wanted to be like her and then everybody else. I mean, it was just such a hot time in the business. But I just fell in love with it."

Lynch stressed that the sad moment of watching Foley lose to The Game had a long-lasting influence on her as she got sucked into professional wrestling before she knew it.

"His defining moment, but I think for me as a fan to get to the point where I was crying over and over this man losing was a defining moment in my fandom."

Becky Lynch reveals her favorite Mick Foley matches

In case it wasn't obvious already, there would be no Becky Lynch without Mick Foley, and it isn't a surprise that the NXT Women's Champion has extensively studied the Hall of Famer's career.

In addition to Triple H and Mick Foley's No Way Out match, which was her favorite, Becky Lynch also had fond memories of the former ECW Champion's legendary Hell in a Cell match against The Undertaker from 1998.

Foley's extremely violent Backlash 2004 classic against Randy Orton was also discussed, and Lynch couldn't help but briefly shower some praise on The Viper.

"Probably, I mean, maybe it's Triple H and Mick Foley and the Hell in a Cell just for that nostalgic reason, you know?" "Oh, Randy, what a legend. What a legend that man is."

