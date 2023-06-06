Becky Lynch defeats 29-year-old star to qualify for Money in the Bank ladder match on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch collided with Sonya Deville in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match on the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW.

The winner of the bout was guaranteed a spot in the women's ladder match at the upcoming premium live event in London, England. Neither star has won the briefcase before in their career, and they had the opportunity to change that.

The Pride Fighter was accompanied by her tag team partner Chelsea Green at ringside during her match against Becky Lynch on RAW. Green got involved in the match several times to assist her partner.

However, she wasn't the only one who showed up, as WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark also made their presence known during the match. They were on the stage observing the bout. In the ring, Sonya Deville hit Lynch with a superplex and went for the cover, but didn't get the win.

Later on, Becky tried to lock her opponent in the Disarm-her, but Deville resisted. At ringside, Chelsea Green hit Lynch with a kick, and Deville followed it up with a knee strike for a nearfall.

In the end, Becky Lynch caught Sonya with a Manhandle Slam when she came off the ropes to win the match via pinfall.

