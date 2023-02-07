Becky Lynch defeats former best friend with help from 47-year-old Hall of Famer

Becky Lynch defeated Bayley tonight on RAW with help from WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

The rivalry between Bayley and Becky Lynch has been going on for several months now. The two women haven't held back from taking shots at one another.

A couple of weeks ago, Lynch and Bayley were scheduled to face off in a steel cage match, but it was called off because Damage CTRL ambushed Becky on her way to the ring.

Last week, the feud took a turn for the worse when Bayley commented that Seth Rollins only married Becky because he "knocked her up." This helped set up another steel cage match tonight on RAW.

As soon as the match started, all of Bayley's confidence disappeared as she immediately tried to escape the cage. This would be her strategy throughout the match, but Becky Lynch did a good job of maintaining control.

Damage CTRL got involved again. Just when it looked like Bayley would win again, WWE Hall of Famer Lita came out to even the odds. This allowed Becky to hit the Manhandle Slam on Bayley for the win.

It will be interesting to see where this feud goes from here and if Lita will be involved in future segments as well.

