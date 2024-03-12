Becky Lynch defeats former Money in the Bank winner in their first match in over 2 years

During the latest episode of RAW, Becky Lynch took on a woman who she has been clashing heads with recently. She picked up the win in a fantastic match against her short-term rival.

This Road to WrestleMania hasn't been as single-tracked and focused for Becky Lynch as much as she would have liked. While the ideal scenario is for her to focus solely on Rhea Ripley, she also found herself recently crossing hairs with Liv Morgan and her long-time rival Nia Jax. Morgan, a former Money in the Bank winner, did not take too keenly to Lynch interfering in her match against Jax a few weeks ago. The star made her feelings known and a match between the two stars was set for this week.

The Man took on Liv Morgan during the latest episode of RAW, two years after their last singles match, which came on January 1, 2022. The bout received "this is awesome" chants and ended with Becky Lynch hitting a Man-Handle Slam on the former Money in the Bank winner.

It seemingly put an end to their brief feud against each other, although it was admittedly surprising that Nia Jax didn't interfere and spoil the show.

Instead, Jax waited for Becky and Liv to make up backstage as they shook hands before The Irresistible Force bulldozed through them both.

Considering that Becky has yet to get a proper win over Nia Jax in a singles match, they may clash once more before WrestleMania 40 comes around. After the Becky-Liv match, Rhea Ripley would also appear to make a statement. As of now, a battle between The Man and Jax has not yet been confirmed.

