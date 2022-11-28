Becky Lynch details impressive story about fellow WWE Superstar; Natalya responds

Natalya has reacted to Becky Lynch sharing an impressive story about her career before WWE.

Becky returned to the ring last night at WWE Survivor Series WarGames. She competed in the Women's WarGames match on Bianca Belair's team. It was her first match in WWE since losing to Bianca at SummerSlam earlier this year.

The Man climbed to the top of the steel cage and delivered a Leg Drop to pick up the victory for Bianca's team at the premium live event.

Natalya recently posted a throwback photo of her time wrestling in Japan. A Twitter user responded and noted that she had blown her knee out during the tour. Natalya responded to the fan and said that she was touring with Becky Lynch in Japan at the time.

"Ugh! Yes… Becky was on that tour with me. Tough blowing my knee out, but very cool touring Japan with @BeckyLynchWW! So special," tweeted Natalya.

Becky Lynch chimed in and complimented Natalya on wrestling the whole tour on her injured knee like it was nothing. Natalya joked that she did it because she was stubborn as hell.

"I attribute that to being stubborn as hell and a little stupid lol. (just a blown acl lol)," tweeted Natalya.

Triple H praises Becky Lynch after WWE Survivor Series

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H spoke at the press conference following Survivor Series WarGames.

He complimented Becky Lynch on her return to the ring and noted that The Man was nervous about returning in a WarGames match but delivered at the premium live event last night.

"The level of commitment that comes from our talent for things like that is tough for people that aren't doing this, they don't have that level of physicality that don't do this on a daily basis to understand, but my hat's off to The Man. Hats off to Becky for stepping in this matter coming off that injury and to everybody that was out there tonight. This is not an easy thing to do and they knocked it out of the park." (From 0:37 to 1:03)

The Man may have teamed up with Bianca Belair last night but will likely want a shot at the RAW Women's Championship down the line. Time will tell how long the friendship between Bianca and Becky lasts on the red brand.

