Becky Lynch discusses her coveted position on the WrestleMania XL match card

WWE star Becky Lynch wants to open Night One of WrestleMania this year.

The Man is set to face Rhea Ripley in a high-voltage clash for the Women's World Championship. Lynch earned the right to challenge for the gold at Elimination Chamber last month when she outlasted and defeated five other women inside the hellish structure.

During an exclusive interview with ClutchPoints, The Man mentioned that she has never opened WrestleMania and would love to do it this year in Philadelphia. The former champion also clarified that she wanted to be the opening act of Night One as it would give her enough time to settle down and enjoy her husband, Seth Rollins, headline The Showcase of the Immortals.

"I would love to open the show! I would love that! I've never opened WrestleMania before. To open this one, as big as it is in Philadelphia, I'm just putting that out there. It would be pretty cool because if it's not the main event, I always want to be the opening spot. It's always a great place on the card because people are so excited! Just be that first match for that whole event; give me enough time that I can relax and really enjoy Colby [Seth Rollins] main eventing WrestleMania and getting to watch him do that because that will be so special,'' said Becky Lynch. [H/T: Fightful]

For those unaware, Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes will lock horns with The Rock and Roman Reigns in a tag team match on Night 1 of WrestleMania XL. The Visionary will defend his World Heavyweight Title against Drew McIntyre the following night.

Becky Lynch has already headlined WrestleMania

Back in 2019, Becky Lynch was part of the first-ever Women's main event in the history of WrestleMania.

The talented wrestler locked horns with Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in a title unification triple-threat match. Becky won the match and took hold of the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship. This encounter set the tone for other women to main event The Show of Shows in the following years.

It will be interesting to see if Becky Lynch gets her wish and her encounter against Rhea Ripley goes on first this year at The Granddaddy of Them All.