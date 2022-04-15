Becky Lynch discusses her next goal in WWE after her WrestleMania defeat

Becky Lynch has opened up about her next goal after losing her RAW Women's Championship to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38.

The two stars put on a hard-hitting bout, with The EST of WWE emerging victorious and capturing the prestigious title for the first time in her career. Their bout at The Grandest Stage of Them All received a lot of praise from fans, critics, and superstars alike. Belair earned the right to challenge Big Time Becks after winning the Women's Elimination Chamber match in February.

When asked about her next goal in a recent interview with TV Insider, Becky Lynch stated that she is the goal, as other stars want to share the ring with her.

“I am the goal. I am the thing people want to reach for, want to achieve. They want to have a match with ‘Big Time Becks.’ I just want to stay there. I want to enjoy my 360 views where there ain’t nobody touching me," said Lynch.

Becky Lynch on having a successful career and being a mother

Becky made her long awaited return to WWE at SummerSlam last year after giving birth to her and Seth Rollins' first daughter, Roux. She has been better than ever since her return, and still remains a top star.

During the interview, Lynch spoke about competing and traveling while being a mother.

“I feel very blessed that I’m able to do so many things I love and have my child there with me, touring with me. We make it so we take flights around the nap schedule. It has been great. It has been fantastic. I’m in the best run of my career, and to have her alongside me is everything."

Becky Lynch has been off television since WrestleMania, and it's possible that she'll go after Bianca Belair when she returns. With both superstars having a win over the other, it's plausible that Lynch will demand a rematch upon her return for the RAW Women's Championship.

