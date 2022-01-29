"We were best friends and then that broke up"- Becky Lynch explains how she get involved in iconic WrestleMania match

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently opened up about her triple-threat match at WrestleMania 32 and how she was added to the historic bout.

For those unaware, WrestleMania 32 saw the landscape of women's wrestling change in WWE as Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch fought to determine the new Women's Champion, ending the "Divas era" in the process.

Speaking on the Broken Skull Sessions show, The Man revealed that the match was initially a one-on-one contest between Sasha and The Queen.

"I wasn't meant to be in that match. It was supposed to just be Sasha and Charlotte and I think I started to do so well. It's so weird how things happen, right? I think myself and Charlotte went into that storyline because I think some of the women got injured," said Lynch.

Becky Lynch also stated that she was added to a storyline with Charlotte before WrestleMania that featured them as "best friends and then that broke up."

The RAW Women's Champion felt that her work during the brief feud was so good that she was added to the iconic match.

"It ended up being Charlotte and me in a two segment match where we were best friends and then that broke up. The story did really well and people were really behind it. So it ended up being me and Charlotte at Royal Rumble and then Sasha came. I think I was supposed to get out of the picture, but I had done so well at that time as a babyface that they realized that these three women came up at the same time, let's put them in a triple threat and this was the culmination of that whole story," Becky added.

Becky Lynch put on a great fight at WrestleMania 32

The triple threat match between three out of the four horsewomen at WrestleMania 32 is considered one of the greatest matches in WWE history. The three women put on an excellent three-way contest that had everyone on the edge of their seats.

Initially scheduled for Charlotte's Divas Championship, the match will instead determine the new Women's Championship as the days of the Divas title came to an end.

The match saw all three women take each to their limits. The Queen eventually won the bout, thanks to some help from her father, Ric Flair, who was present at ringside.

The match was a turning point in everyone's career. Not only all three women have won multiple championships in the promotion, but the match also kicked off the Women's Revolution.

Edited by Angana Roy