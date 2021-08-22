Becky Lynch expresses how she feels after becoming WWE SmackDown Women's Champion

Becky Lynch made her much-awaited return at WWE SummerSlam to win the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. Her return was met with roars, and moments after her win, The Man appeared in her first backstage interview since winning the Championship.

At WWE SummerSlam, it was announced that Carmella would replace Sasha Banks in the SmackDown Women's Championship match. The crowd wasn't enthusiastic about watching Bianca Belair defend her title against Carmella yet again.

Unexpectedly, Becky Lynch appeared in front of the crowd after 15 months. She threw Carmella out of the ring and issued a challenge to Belair that the Champion immediately accepted. Becky made short work of Belair, defeating her in 26 seconds.

In her backstage interview, The Man was asked how she felt when she became the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion.

"The Man is back, it feels good," Lynch replied.

Why was Becky Lynch away from WWE?

Last year, on the episode of WWE RAW after the Money In The Bank PPV, Becky Lynch announced that she was taking time off from WWE due to her pregnancy. She and fellow WWE Superstar Seth Rollins welcomed their baby girl, Roux on 4th December 2020. The couple announced their marriage on 29th June 2021 via Instagram.

Since giving birth to her child, Becky Lynch has been active on social media, posting images of her getting back in shape for her imminent return. She ensured to keep the crowd guessing about her return through teasers before major WWE PPVs such as WrestleMania.

Becky Lynch is arguably one of the biggest Superstars of this era. She has been a double Champion, headlined a WrestleMania and been a fighting Champion for 398 days. Her addition to the WWE SmackDown roster is refreshing, setting up many possibilities against great talent on the roster.

Edited by Prem Deshpande