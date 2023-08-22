Becky Lynch to face 29-year-old WWE star in a Falls Count Anywhere match on RAW next week

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, it was revealed that Becky Lynch will face Zoey Stark in a Falls Count Anywhere match next week.

The Man has been involved in a storyline with Stark and Trish Stratus for several months now. She and the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion have faced each other twice on the red brand, and they both hold a victory over each other.

On RAW last week, Big Time Becks and Trish Stratus faced each other in a singles match, but it ended after they were both counted out. It was then announced that they will collide in a Steel Cage match at the Payback premium live event.

During the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Becky Lynch was involved in an in-ring segment where the WWE Hall of Famer and Zoey Stark confronted her. Trish mentioned that Payback will be her first time competing inside a Steel Cage.

She brought up the things she did in the past, such as being one of the first women to headline RAW.

Before the segment ended, Becky Lynch announced that she'll take on Zoey Stark next week in a Falls Count Anywhere match next week.

