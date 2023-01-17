Former women's champion Becky Lynch will collide with her current rival Bayley in a Steel Cage match at the WWE Monday Night RAW 30th anniversary show.

The two stars have a storied history together going all the way back to their time in NXT, where they formed The Four Horsewomen along with Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks. They collided in a singles match on the December 19 episode of the red brand, which was won by the Grand Slam Champion.

On RAW this week, Becky Lynch made her way to the ring through the crowd and called out Bayley. The latter then showed up with the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. Lynch kept referring to the Damage CTRL leader as "Karen."

Bayley accused The Man of stealing her spot in WWE, while the latter stated that she worked hard to be where she is today. The Role Model then brought up that she beat Lynch on RAW several weeks ago.

Are you a fan of The Man? Click to shop for official Becky Lynch merchandise!

The former women's champion then challenged her to a match at RAW 30, which Bayley accepted. She said that she doesn't need Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to put away The Man again.

Becky Lynch then mentioned that it will be a Steel Cage match, which Bayley hesitantly accepted.

Who do you think will win the steel cage match? Sound off in the comments section below!

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes