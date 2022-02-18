"My teenage idol" - Becky Lynch on facing WWE Hall of Famer in dream match 

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch has shed some light on the admiration she has for her Elimination Chamber opponent, Lita.

Lynch is booked to face the WWE Hall of Famer this Saturday at Elimination Chamber, with the RAW Women's Title on the line.

In a recent interview with Anthony Sulla-Heffinger of Yahoo! Sports, Becky Lynch spoke about how she idolized Lita growing up, as well as the impact that The Extreme Diva had on her wrestling career.

“Lita was my teenage idol,” Lynch said. “If you told me back then that in 22 years I would be facing her — as I walked around in my baggy pants with the top of my [underwear] out and my dyed red hair — I would have lost my mind. In my first match I was doing Lita-canranas. To know that I will be facing her for the RAW Women’s Championship, the same one she presented to us at WrestleMania 32, it’s something unfathomable." (H/T Yahoo! Sports)

The two legendary women's champions will face off at Elimination Chamber.

Despite there being clear respect between the two competitors, both Lynch and Lita will no doubt leave it all in the ring this Saturday. Both women will want the opportunity to go into WrestleMania as RAW Women's Champion.

Becky Lynch and Lita have already made history in Saudi Arabia

Becky Lynch and Lita have already become a part of history, after being featured on billboards in Saudi Arabia advertising their match at Elimination Chamber.

Continuing her conversation with Yahoo! Sports, Becky Lynch spoke of the honor she felt in being the first woman to be on a WWE billboard in Saudi Arabia. She also highlighted the cultural impact moments like this have on the rest of the world.

“It’s a great honor,” Lynch said, echoing the sentiment. “You do this thing because you love it, because you have a passion for it, because you want to make a difference. You want to make sure that people know that it doesn’t matter what your gender or background is, that you have the ability to rise to the top of whatever industry you’re in. To see the impact that that has culturally and globally, that’s incredible. Especially as the mom to a baby girl, being able to show her that there will be no limits, it’s really quite special.'' (H/T Yahoo! Sports)

With both superstars achieving iconic status in WWE, their presence in on local advertising in Saudi Arabia is extremely justified.

Who do you see leaving Elimination Chamber with the RAW Women's Championship? Let us know in the poll below.

