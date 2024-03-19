Becky Lynch finally picks up her first ever win against 39-year-old star after over 5 years

Becky Lynch has finally overcome one of her biggest demons in the form of a 39-year-old former RAW Women's Champion. In the main event this week, The Man won against Nia Jax.

Becky Lynch was booked for a Last Women Standing match this week on RAW. It was set to be against Nia Jax, the woman she had yet to defeat in a singles match. Even Liv Morgan, who has been clashing with Becky recently, said she wouldn't interfere and kept her word. There was zero interference.

However, there was incredible chaos and a lot of going through tables. Specifically, three instances saw both going through the table. Becky once, Nia twice.

When Becky sent Nia Jax through the announce table with a leg drop from a ladder, the match was over, but it was a war.

Expand Tweet

Immediately after Becky conquered Nia Jax for the first time in her career - five years after the infamous punch before Survivor Series, Rhea Ripley would come out to confront her WrestleMania challenger.

Nia Jax presented herself as a constant obstacle and hurdle to be overcome. Now that she is entirely out of the picture, we have a couple of weeks where the focus will be on Becky and Rhea.

Expand Tweet

This might be the first time in a while, specifically five years, that Becky Lynch is heading into WrestleMania as the underdog.

Poll : Were you satisfied with the Becky-Nia finale? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion