Becky Lynch finally reveals the reason why she took a year off from WWE; sends a huge warning

Becky Lynch came out on the RAW after Backlash 2025 in the immediate aftermath of her loss to Lyra Valkyria and the post-match attack. She revealed the reason why she left WWE a year ago and took nearly 12 whole months off.

It was obvious why Becky Lynch wasn't happy on the RAW after Backlash. She narrowly lost to Lyra Valkyria, going 0-2 against her, failing to capture the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

During her promo on RAW, The Man revealed why she took nearly a year off from WWE. She said it was because of the fans' reaction after she won the Women's World Championship on RAW. After reading the comments online, something had changed, and once she lost the title, she didn't feel there was any point in staying back.

She seems to be reinvigorated now because she's playing into the "Becky Hogan" discourse that has rung among some circles online, especially on X/Twitter. She vowed to let the women's division know what it's like to be held down by The Man herself.

It seems like a reinvigorated version of Lynch will emerge in the weeks to come, and it will be interesting to see.

