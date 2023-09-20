Becky Lynch finds backup in WWE Superstar who recently rejected Judgment Day and Rhea Ripley

Becky Lynch teamed up with a rising superstar to defeat two top stars at a recent show.

Since making her debut, Lyra Valkyria has proven she has what it takes to be a top star in NXT. It is only a matter of time before she wins the division's top prize and reaches superstardom. Her performance tonight only solidified her legacy.

She even impressed Rhea Ripley, who offered her the chance to join Judgment Day, which she rejected a couple of weeks ago. Lyra came to the aid of Becky Lynch tonight after Tiffany Stratton and Kiana James attacked the Man during her entrance.

Becky, who was supposed to fight alone, suddenly found herself a credible partner. Lyra was impressive in the match and even got the pinfall over Kiana after she hit her splash.

Expand Tweet

This match was set up after both Kiana James and Tiffany Stratton attacked Lynch at the beginning of the show.

Following the bout, Tiffany Stratton attacked Lynch with a steel chair, which resulted in The Man challenging her to an Extreme Rules Match at WWE NXT No Mercy.

What did you make of this match? Sound off in the comments section.