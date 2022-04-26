Becky Lynch fires expletive at Asuka on Twitter after being disrespected on RAW

Becky Lynch sent out an angry tweet directed at Asuka following the events of tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

On RAW, Big Time Becks made a huge return to WWE TV. She had been absent from TV since her WrestleMania 38 loss to Bianca Belair. However, her return was marred by the surprise return of another top female superstar. After months of absence, Asuka finally made her long-anticipated return to WWE.

Asuka disrespected Lynch by flicking her nose, and this didn't sit well with the latter. Big Time Becks has now shared a tweet reacting to Asuka disrespecting her on RAW. She recalled how she handed her RAW Women's Title to The Empress of Tomorrow two years ago.

"I literally HANDED this b***h my title," wrote Lynch.

Lynch is not happy with Asuka's disrespect

Jac 🕸️ @LGBTlTS



Becky is now the first person Asuka shares the ring with as she returns.



#WWERaw Asuka was the last person Becky shared the ring with before she left.Becky is now the first person Asuka shares the ring with as she returns. Asuka was the last person Becky shared the ring with before she left. Becky is now the first person Asuka shares the ring with as she returns.#WWERaw https://t.co/wbXMkbNO6T

Becky Lynch handed her title to Asuka before taking a year-long hiatus in 2020

At Money In The Bank 2020, Asuka won the Women's MITB briefcase. Shortly after, Becky Lynch handed her the RAW Women's title and announced that she was taking a break due to her pregnancy. The Empress of Tomorrow and Lynch then embraced each other in a heartfelt visual.

Lynch later opened up about giving her RAW Women's Title to Asuka and had major praise for her:

“Passing that championship onto Asuka meant a lot. She really, really deserves it. And another element that people missed, because it’s not really advertised, is that she’s a working mom. She’s proven that you can do it all. You can be a bada** and go off and have a family, you can come in and still kick more a**, have a YouTube show and be entertaining as all hell. The fact that she was the person to take that title from me meant a lot to me,” she said. [H/T Sports Illustrated]

Becky Lynch made her big return to WWE at SummerSlam 2021 and squashed Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Title. Lynch later exchanged belts with Charlotte Flair after the 2021 WWE Draft. She remained the top female star on RAW until WrestleMania 38, where Belair finally defeated her for the title.

Are you excited for Becky Lynch and Asuka's feud on RAW? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

