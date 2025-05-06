Becky Lynch fires a major shot at WWE Hall of Famer; calls out fans for trolling her

Becky Lynch made a grand return to WWE at WrestleMania 41, but she was quickly booed out by the crowd in the coming days. Today, Big Time Becks fired a major shot at Hulk Hogan and called out fans who have been trolling her online.

The fans online have often called Becky Lynch 'Becky Hogan' for being in the spotlight and winning championship gold in the promotion. The nickname was trending once again when The Man returned at WrestleMania 41 and won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Lyra Valkyria.

However, she dumped her tag team partner when they lost the titles the next night on Monday Night RAW. Speaking on RAW Recap, Sam Roberts pointed out how fans call her Becky Hogan online. The Man called out fans for trolling her consistently after doing some of the best work in her career and uplifting the women's division.

While addressing her work, she also took a shot at Hulk Hogan and questioned why the fans are comparing her to a scummy person like The Hulkster. The shot didn't seem unintentional, as Big Time Becks has often been compared to the WWE Hall of Famer in the past.

"I wear the scars of what I've done on my body. I wear them with pride because of all that I've given back, and these people go around and they compare me to this scummy person [Hulk Hogan] on earth? After everything that I've done for them. I'm the bad guy? I'm supposed to sit here and take it even though I didn't do anything wrong. I broke through glass ceilings and changed the game," Lynch said. (From 31:58 to 32:32)

Becky Lynch will face Lyra Valkyria for the title at WWE Backlash 2025

After turning her back on Lyra Valkyria and hitting her with multiple Manhandle Slams, Big Time Becks revealed she was the one who attacked Bayley before WrestleMania 41 Night 2 and explained the reason behind turning on the Women's Intercontinental Champion.

Later, a title match was made official in the coming weeks for Backlash in Missouri. On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, The Man called The Role Model trash and fired shots at her and Lyra Valkyria. This led to a huge brawl between the champion and challenger heading into WWE Backlash 2025.

In the end, Valkyria gained momentum heading into the premium live event as she stood tall over Big Time Becks to close the segment.

