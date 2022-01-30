"If she wants it, I'm ready to go" – Becky Lynch fires shots at Ronda Rousey after her Royal Rumble win

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch is ready to face Ronda Rousey.

Ariel Helwani of BT Sport caught up with Becky Lynch after her hellacious match with Doudrop.

Lynch said she was happy to give Doudrop the biggest match of her career and beat her. Speaking of Ronda Rousey, Lynch said she's already defeated her and there's nothing left for her to prove (from 3:19 onwards):

"I've already beaten her. Sure, of course, that's the match people want. That's the match that people have wanted for, well, nearly four years now, and I think that'd get them excited and that'll get me excited. But now it's in her court. It's up to her if she wants it. If she wants it, I'm ready to go; if she doesn't, well she can warm up with the Gazpacho."

Becky Lynch congratulated Ronda Rousey for winning the Royal Rumble

Big Time Becks said she was happy to see Ronda back. She mentioned that while Ronda was at home, she was in WWE holding the RAW Women's Championship, a title that she incidentally defeated Rousey to win:

"Welcome back and congratulations on your new little youngster. I already beat her. So I've got nothing left to prove. I mean, I'm still holding this championship that she gave me three years ago, almost three years ago. So if she wants to come and test herself against me, because she's been at home for two years, no wait, three years. She's been at home for nearly three years and of course I've been the champion for nearly three years. Okay, I had a little baby in between too. But anyways, she's been at home for three years, and I came back better than ever. I don't think anybody can doubt I'm better than I left and we'll see how she's doing. But as I said I've got no ring rust, she certainly does."

Ronda Rousey made an astonishing return to WWE in the Royal Rumble Match, entering at #28. The Baddest Woman on the Planet won with four eliminations, including that of Charlotte Flair.

