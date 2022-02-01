Becky Lynch sends WWE Hall of Famer a message after RAW confrontation

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch has sent a message to WWE Hall of Famer Lita after the two decided to battle it out at the Elimination Chamber.

Becky interrupted Ronda Rousey's speech on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW and demanded to know her WrestleMania opponent. The latter was quick to inform that she would announce her decision on SmackDown.

Rousey departed after her statement, and Lita entered the frame to challenge Becky for the title at the Elimination Chamber. Big Time Becks quickly accepted, setting up a blockbuster clash at the Premium Live event.

Following the show, Becky Lynch took to Twitter to leave a message for the Four-time Women's Champion. She tweeted a photo with Lita and warned her about annoying the greatest of all time.

Becky Lynch got squashed in 12 seconds by Bianca Belair in a dark match this week

After the latest episode of Raw went off-air, Lynch was squashed in 12 seconds by Bianca Belair in a dark match.

The RAW Women's Champion did not want to hit the ring, but Lita convinced her to take a shot at the 2021 Royal Rumble winner.

Upon entering the ring, Lynch wasted no time attacking the former SmackDown Women's Champion. But things didn't go according to her plans as Belair managed to duck the attack and hit the KOD, earning the victory in 12 seconds.

