"Toughen up kid" – Former SmackDown Women's Champion's powerful advice to Becky Lynch ahead of WWE Money in The Bank

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair had some powerful advice for Becky Lynch ahead of WWE Money in The Bank.

Belair has become one of the biggest exports from the black & gold brand. She won the Royal Rumble Match and the SmackDown & RAW Women's Titles within two years. She's the biggest face on the roster, and fans adore her.

Meanwhile, Lynch has been in a downward spiral since losing to Belair at WrestleMania 38. She tried her best to get back on top but failed to do so. Speaking to 411 Wrestling & Entertainment, Bianca had some tough advice for Lynch:

"Listen, she wasn't easy on me when I was going through my redemption/comeback story. So I can say is toughen up kid, but I believe in you, you can do it, but toughen up." (from 2:20 to 2:31)

It'll be interesting to see if Lynch can reach the top again by winning the Money in the Bank Ladder Match and cashing in her contract successfully on either champion.

Becky Lynch attacks Asuka on WWE SmackDown

The animosity between Asuka and Becky Lynch is at its highest. The two have a long history, which dates back to 2019. After being the RAW Women's Champion for over 390 days, Lynch relinquished her title to Asuka.

Earlier this year, after Lynch lost her title to Bianca Belair, Asuka returned to challenge Becky. Over the past few months, the two have exchanged victories over each other.

Who you rooting for tomorrow night at A match that could steal the show.Who you rooting for tomorrow night at #MITB A match that could steal the show.Who you rooting for tomorrow night at #MITB? https://t.co/MFeHPgUNWy

Last night, Asuka, Liv Morgan, and Alexa Bliss were in a six-woman tag team match against Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, and Lacey Evans on SmackDown. Superstars from RAW won when Morgan hit her finisher on Shotzi. After the match, Irish Lasskicker showed up and hit The Empress of Tomorrow with a Manhandle Slam.

It'll be interesting to see where the two superstars go. Both will compete in the upcoming Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match on July 2. Fans would love to see Asuka get her revenge on Becky Lynch.

