Becky Lynch gets revenge against rising star for attack on RAW

Becky Lynch finally got her revenge against the rising star tonight on RAW after an attack that took place weeks ago.

Ever since Lynch won the NXT Women's Championship, Xia Li has been vocal about wanting a title match against The Man. However, that title match never took place, as Lynch lost the title to Lyra Valkyria on NXT.

Despite this, Xia Li took it upon herself to attack The Man before the number one contender's Battle Royal for the Women's World Championship a couple of weeks ago.

Lynch wasn't going to keep quiet and was seeking retribution tonight on the red brand when she went one-on-one against the Chinese superstar. Both women put on an amazing show. Li showed that she has the potential to hang with some of the best in the business.

However, despite her best efforts, Xia Li still came up short as The Man hit the Manhandle slam for the win.

Following this match, Damage CTRL came down to the ring, and a brawl broke out between the two women's WarGames teams. Becky Lynch will next be seen in action at Survivor Series in the WarGames match.

