Becky Lynch gives a 3-word reaction to getting her hair cut on WWE RAW

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch was the unwilling subject of a haircut this week.

Bianca Belair will challenge Lynch at WrestleMania for her title, but before that, she was out to address The Man on RAW. Lynch assaulted her during the promo, trying to cut off her hair with a pair of scissors. Belair was able to get out of it and hit the champion with two KODs.

Incensed by Lynch's attempt at cutting off her braid, Belair then took advantage of the situation to give her WrestleMania opponent a haircut instead.

Lynch was naturally upset with the situation. Backstage, when she was approached for an interview, she threw down the mic and approached the camera.

Looking disheveled with her hair clutched in her hands, the champion just said three words:

"Bianca, you b**ch."

Becky Lynch is only the latest WWE Superstar to have suffered a forced haircut on TV

WWE has a long history of their stars receiving haircuts on television, with most of them being unwilling participants in the experience. While Serena Deeb voluntarily had her hair cut as part of her initiation into CM Punk's Straight Edge Society, most women who have had their hair cut on WWE TV were not happy about it at all.

Most recently, Mandy Rose had her hair cut by former best friend Sonya Deville on WWE television. While it was supposed to be in the build-up to a hair vs. hair match, unforeseen circumstances surrounding Sonya Deville's home being invaded by a stalker possibly led to WWE changing the stipulations.

Rose recalled the experience upon seeing Lynch's experience and posted about it on Twitter.

For now, the match at WrestleMania between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair does not have any hair on the line, but with days to go before the event, it could possibly change.

Do you think the championship between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch should be a hair vs. hair match? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha