Becky Lynch gives her honest thoughts on AEW and how it affects Vince McMahon

Becky Lynch has been on a roll since her return, enjoying a brief reign as the SmackDown Women's Champion before swapping titles and getting the RAW Women's Championship back. In her latest interview with Ariel Helwani, she talked about the benefits of having AEW as competition.

It's always interesting to see whether WWE superstars follow AEW, and that seems to be the case more often than not. After all, job security in WWE seems to be nonexistent and superstars have to look out for their own well-being.

AEW has provided a great alternative to WWE, and Becky Lynch told Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour that she watches "everything". She also revealed how it impacts Vince McMahon:

“I watch everything,” Lynch said. “Competition is great. It’s great for the creative because I think it drives everybody. I think Vince McMahon works incredibly well when he’s pushed by competition. I think for the stars it gives options. If you don’t like vanilla, you can go with chocolate. If you don’t like strawberries, you can go with butterscotch. There’s options for fans, for wrestlers, and yeah it’s great.” (H/T Wrestlingnews.co)

When asked whether she considers AEW as competition, Becky Lynch said that she sees them as an alternative and that it's a different product:

“I consider them the alternative. Their product is different than our product. We offer a different product than they do.”

Becky Lynch said the reason she watches AEW and other wrestling is to keep up with what's happening outside of the WWE bubble. She stated that there's a lot of good wrestling on TV as well, which is why fans take several great matches for granted.

Could Becky Lynch ever jump to AEW?

Becky Lynch emerged as one of the biggest stars in women's wrestling in the summer of 2018. By the time WrestleMania 35 in 2019 came around, Lynch was one of the biggest stars on the entire WWE roster.

While she would be a massive asset to AEW and one of the biggest signings they would have ever made, it's unlikely that WWE would ever let go of Becky Lynch. , It's always good for any wrestler to keep up with what's happening outside of WWE.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With all the releases that have happened, superstars are likely to have friends in all sorts of different wrestling promotions these days.

Edited by Anirudh B