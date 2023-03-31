Becky Lynch gives a timeline of when she will retire from wrestling

Becky Lynch is almost eight years into her WWE main roster career and has undergone an incredible transformation. From being the afterthought of the Four Horsewomen, she is now one of the most accomplished women in WWE history. At 36, the question is how long she can go on, and she has seemingly answered that question.

36 years old isn't a bad age in modern wrestling. You have stars like Edge, Bobby Lashley, and AJ Styles, all thriving in their early to late 40s and continuing to accomplish things. However, it is objectively different for women, who are known to have a shorter career in professional wrestling. For Becky Lynch, that may be the same case as she has been a mother for a while now, and her increasing popularity may open the doors for other opportunities, such as Hollywood.

On The Tommy Tiernan Show, Becky Lynch admitted that she likely has a few more years left in her even after over two decades in the business:

"Well, I started 21 years ago and so I still have a few more years left in me." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are a top tier power couple fr fr Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are a top tier power couple fr fr 🔥🔥 https://t.co/oAReh2yKxD

WrestleMania 39 will be a highlight for her as she teams up with legends Lita and Trish Stratus to take on Damage CTRL.

What does Becky Lynch have left to achieve in WWE?

As mentioned, Becky Lynch has done almost everything there is to do in WWE. Barring a Money in the Bank victory, as well as becoming The Queen of The Ring, the only title that Lynch could win to "complete" her career is the NXT Women's Championship.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#BeckyLynch @BeckyLynchWWE No one does it better than The Man when it comes to creating history. On her Birthday, we look back at some of her major historic achievements in the #WWE No one does it better than The Man when it comes to creating history. On her Birthday, we look back at some of her major historic achievements in the #WWE.#BeckyLynch @BeckyLynchWWE https://t.co/1SzA8pzn2n

Whether she will do that or not is yet to be seen. It wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility for her to take a main roster hiatus to pursue the only title she hasn't won. During her time at NXT, the Women's Tag Team Titles were years away from being created.

What do you want to see Big Time Becks achieve in the last few years of her career? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

Recommended Video How Cody Rhodes returned to WWE and change pro wrestling forever!

Poll : 0 votes