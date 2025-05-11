Becky Lynch hailed for making Lyra Valkyria a breakout star at WWE Backlash (Exclusive)

Sportskeeda senior editor Bill Apter recently spoke about how Becky Lynch helped Lyra Valkyria get over during their match at Backlash. The two stars squared off for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

This weekend at Backlash, Lyra faced the in-ring veteran Becky and still prevailed. The Man used every move in the book, including some underhanded tactics, but still could not get the win. Much to her frustration, Valkyria rolled her in the ring for the three count.

During an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Apter praised the performance, noting that both stars gave it their all. He pointed out how Lyra has consistently improved in the ring. The veteran journalist lauded Becky's efforts during the match to make Lyra seem like a fighting champion and a credible in-ring threat.

"Lyra Valkyria was incredible in her match. Becky Lynch was an incredible opponent for her. Let her showcase everything she did. She's getting better and better, Lyra Valkyria. Remember, you're only as good as you and your opponent can make you look. And Becky Lynch was a master in helping Lyra get over tonight."

Despite the win, Lyra did not have time to celebrate as Becky attacked her again. The Man beat her down and left her in a mess. After the grueling matchup, several WWE officials rushed in to help the champ move out of the ring.

