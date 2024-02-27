Becky Lynch has a hilarious new nickname for Dominik Mysterio

Becky Lynch had a new nickname for Dominik Mysterio, which is technically a fruit but has a non-PG undertone. This week on RAW and then on Twitter, she established that new name.

This week on RAW, "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio opened the show and introduced Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley following her triumphant homecoming to Australia, where she defended the title against Nia Jax.

During her promo against Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch referred to Dominik Mysterio as a "Dirty Kumquat," - with most people seemingly not realizing that a "kumquat" is a fruit - a citrus fruit that supposedly has sweeter skin than fresh.

Either way, Lynch reiterated that new nickname for "Dirty" Dom on X/Twitter:

She also posted a GIF of the iconic early YouTube sensation, the annoying orange. However, Dominik Mysterio's night wouldn't be over as he would face Intercontinental Champion Gunther, seemingly appearing to be his next opponent.

As for The Man, Nia Jax attacked her from behind to seemingly set up a rematch between them.

