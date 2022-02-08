"Never meet your heroes" - Becky Lynch hits back at WWE Hall of Famer after Monday Night RAW

Becky Lynch got into a war of words with WWE Superstar Lita in the most recent episode of RAW.

The Man was challenged by the Hall of Famer to a match for the RAW Women's Championship. The two will be facing each other at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event on the 19th of February, 2022.

In the aftermath of today's episode of RAW, Lynch took to Twitter and mentioned that one should never meet their heroes, as they might be forced to put them down. Lynch's message was clearly a shot at Lita.

“Never meet your heroes. You might have to put them down one day,” wrote Lynch.

In the recent episode of RAW, the two superstars engaged in a clash of words. The RAW Women's Champion said that Lita was her inspiration, and there wouldn't be a Becky Lynch without Lita. But now that The Man already has her existence, there can be no Lita.

In response, the former WWE Women's Champion added that the fans kept chanting her name from the very first day and still has her back.

telling "I was just some punk rock dumpster-diving kid that chased my dreams. But it was the @WWEUniverse that helped me become a 4-time Women's Champion and chanted my name from the day I got here and helped me live my dreams." @AmyDumas telling @BeckyLynchWWE like it is on #WWERaw "I was just some punk rock dumpster-diving kid that chased my dreams. But it was the @WWEUniverse that helped me become a 4-time Women's Champion and chanted my name from the day I got here and helped me live my dreams."@AmyDumas telling @BeckyLynchWWE like it is on #WWERaw. https://t.co/IWknyEJcm8

The reply clearly angered Big Time Becks as she went on to attack Lita. But in return, Lita got the better of her and hit the Twist of Fate and the Moonsault, after which Lynch retreated.

Becky Lynch recently defended her RAW Women's Championship against Doudrop at the Royal Rumble

Becky Lynch is on the back of a successful defense of the RAW Women's Championship against Doudrop at the Royal Rumble event. In the lead-up to the Rumble, Doudrop earned herself an opportunity at Lynch's title by winning a triple threat match.

At the Royal Rumble, The Man defeated Doudroup by hitting a manhandle slam from the middle rope, thus retaining her title. Since then, WWE has teased the possibility of a singles showdown between Lynch and Ronda Rousey at this year's WrestleMania.

Instead, Rousey chose Charlotte Flair as her WrestleMania 38 opponent. Lynch's challenger for the Showcase of the Immortals will be decided at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

