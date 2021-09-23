"It's not flips" - Becky Lynch gives her take on the most important aspect of wrestling

While impressive athletic ability often impresses viewers, Becky Lynch believes that the art of storytelling and connecting with the crowd are more important.

In a recent interview with METRO, Lynch discussed the importance of the aforementioned features of wrestling. She stated that this relationship with the fans is more impactful than anything.

"I think...that the connection with the crowd is the most important thing," said Lynch. :It’s more important than moves, it’s more important than anything, being able to connect with an audience. I feel like that is something I got fairly early on – whether or not I was any good, it was just being able to connect with an audience. And two, was story above all else. I think sometimes, as wrestlers who love wrestling, we want to have a good wrestling match in spite of story. Does that make sense?"

"That can sometimes convolute things, and, really, the things that everybody remember is story, it’s not moves," Lynch added. "It’s not flips. It’s not Canadian Destroyers. It’s a story, and how that whole story makes you feel. And that’s what we do, we’re storytellers. I think I learned that fairly early on that that’s more important." [h/t Fightful/METRO]

In the past, Lynch has relied on storytelling as the main fuel for her character in order to attract fans to what she is doing. Likewise, The Man is currently building a new story with another side of her character that hasn't been seen before.

Becky Lynch is set to face Bianca Belair at WWE Extreme Rules

Becky Lynch made her return to WWE at SummerSlam last month. There, she shocked the world by defeating Bianca Belair for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship in under 27 seconds.

Over the next few days, reports emerged that Lynch had turned heel, and this shift became evident on the next episode of SmackDown. The Man turned down Belair's offer for a rematch, so The EST had to fight for a shot at the Women's Championship.

Also Read

Nonetheless, Belair succesfully earned an opportunity, and she is now set to challenge Becky Lynch at WWE Extreme Rules this Sunday. It is likely that within the next few days, WWE will add a stipulation to the match, given the nature of this event.

Who do you think will walk out as the SmackDown Women's Champion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

