Becky Lynch provides an injury update ahead of WWE WrestleMania 38

Just days ahead of her clash against Bianca Belair at WWE WrestleMania 38, Becky Lynch stated that while her voicebox has not fully recovered, she is still going to compete at the show of shows as planned.

Lynch suffered a fractured larynx at a WWE Live Event during a match against Belair. But Big Time Becks subsequently returned to action as she worked on multiple live shows this past week. With this in mind, it seems like she's cleared and ready to go ahead of WrestleMania.

In a recent interview with IB Sports, Becky Lynch discussed multiple topics. In one highlight, she shared her thoughts on her recent injury and whether it would affect her status for WrestleMania.

"No, [My voicebox isn't fully healed], and so I was actually just saying that the longer I talk, the more hoarse it gets," said Lynch. "That's alright. That's alright. I'm still good to perform. I came back as quick as I could and was already main event-ing shows in Illinois all over the weekend. You can't keep me down. You cannot keep the RAW Women's Champion down." [7:51 - 8:15]

Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair will take place on WrestleMania Saturday

Lynch returned to action last year at SummerSlam after she took more than a year away on maternity leave. Belair was the defending SmackDown Women's Champion at that point, and The Man challenged her to an impromptu match for the title. The EST of WWE took arguably the most crushing defeat of her career as she lost the championship to Becky Lynch within 26 seconds.

Lynch went on to hold the title for a few months before swapping it with Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women's Championship. Belair eventually earned another shot at the gold by winning the Elimination Chamber Match. The EST is now set to challenge Lynch in a rematch for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

Who do you think will walk out of WrestleMania 38 with the RAW Women's Championship? Do you think Bianca Belair will become a two-time Women's Champion this Saturday? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Please credit IB Sports and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription should you use the quotes from this article.

Jinder Mahal's heard an interesting rumor about Stone Cold Steve Austin that you can check out here

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a fan of Becky Lynch? Yes No 5 votes so far