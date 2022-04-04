"Could have used you" - Becky Lynch has an interesting offer for UFC star Conor McGregor after WrestleMania 38

Becky Lynch recently offered to team up with Conor McGregor at next year's WrestleMania. The former RAW Women's Champion responded to the Irishman after his series of tweets regarding WrestleMania 38.

McGregor recently took to social media to claim that the WWE Superstars feared him, which was also why the UFC fighter did not feature at this year's Show Of Shows.

Responding to McGregor, Lynch claimed that she could've used The Irishman's help against Bianca Belair. She wrote:

"Hey man. I could have used you. Bianca brought an army. Next year?"

On Night 1 of WrestleMania 38, Lynch lost the RAW Women's Championship to Belair in a great match between the two women. The EST of WWE had initially lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Lynch at SummerSlam 2021.

Despite her loss to Belair, Big Time Becks claimed that their showdown was the biggest match in WrestleMania history, taking a jab at the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar match.

She came with an army. I came alone.



Conor McGregor also received a message from Sonya Deville after his WrestleMania 38 comments

McGregor's recent WrestleMania 38 comments caught the attention of several notable WWE figures, including Sonya Deville. Deville, a WWE official, took to Twitter to respond to the Irishman.

Sonya also asked McGregor to give her a call, as she wrote the following:

"Because I’m the fooking boss. Call me."

McGregor is expected to make his return to the octagon later this year. The former UFC double champion has hinted that he wants to add another world title to his list of accomplishments by capturing the UFC Welterweight Championship.

Do you think McGregor will ever come to the squared circle? Sound off in the comments below.

