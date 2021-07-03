Becky Lynch involved in massive project outside WWE

Moments ago, UFC on BT Sport's official Twitter account posted a video featuring WWE's Becky Lynch. The clip includes a sneak peek of the former Women's Champion doing a voiceover for a UFC-related video package.

For the man changed the game we needed The Man!



The @BeckyLynchWWE x @TheNotoriousMMA #UFC264 promo drops at 5pm. pic.twitter.com/hFSVW6qj8e — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 3, 2021

Lynch will be featured in a promo video for fellow Irish athlete Conor McGregor, who is set to face Dustin Poirier on July 11 at UFC 264. The promo is set to drop at 5 pm GMT.

This will be the third bout between McGregor and Poirier. Their current record against each other is 1-1 after Poirier avenged his loss to McGregor earlier this year in January.

Both fighters could quite possibly settle their rivalry in one of the biggest UFC matches in history.

McGregor and Becky Lynch are two of Ireland's most popular sports stars in recent memory, greatly influencing their respective industries. While we don't know when Lynch will return to WWE, her ventures outside the promotion are proving to be quite fruitful for her.

Becky Lynch hasn't competed in WWE in over a year

The Irish star's last WWE match came against Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36. She successfully defended the RAW Women's Championship against The Queen of Spades. However, Becky Lynch had to relinquish her title after announcing that she was pregnant.

"You go and be a warrior, 'cause I'm gonna go be a mother."



An incredibly emotional moment between @BeckyLynchWWE and the NEW #WWERaw #WomensChampion @WWEAsuka. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/IU3BRXDBZD — WWE (@WWE) May 12, 2020

Lynch gave birth in December to a girl named Roux. Since then, there have been countless rumors circulating regarding The Man's potential WWE return, but we haven't seen her since. However, that might be subject to change.

WWE goes on tour beginning July 16 and will have fans in attendance from thereon. As live crowds return, fans are expecting major stars to return to the promotion, including Becky Lynch.

What do you make of this collaboration between UFC and Lynch? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

