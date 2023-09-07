Becky Lynch sent out a message on social media announcing that she won't make it to India for WWE Superstar Spectacle.

The event is set to take place on Friday, September 8 this week in Hyderabad. Several big names have been confirmed for the show, including John Cena, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens. The inaugural Superstar Spectacle took place in 2021 during the ThunderDome Era.

One of the top superstars in WWE, Becky Lynch, recently took to Twitter to reveal that she wasn't allowed to board a flight to Hyderabad and will be missing the show. She apologized to the fans and stated that she was looking forward to performing in India, but there was a tiny tear in her passport that prevented her from traveling to the South Asian country.

"I’m sorry to all the fans in Hyderabad, India. I was so excited to perform for you - but as there was a tiny tear in my passport l have not been allowed to board my flight," wrote Lynch.

Becky Lynch could win the NXT Women's Championship for the first time in her career next week

On the latest episode of NXT, The Man made a surprise appearance during the show and announced that she'll face Tiffany Stratton for the coveted NXT Women's Championship next week in the main event.

Becky Lynch has had a very successful career in WWE, but she has never held the NXT Women's title before. Her fellow Four Horsewomen, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, and Bayley, have all been NXT Women's Champions.

The RAW star could be the one to dethrone Tiffany Stratton for the gold, as she is more experienced in the ring. It'll be interesting to see what happens next week on NXT.

Do you think Becky can dethrone Tiffany Stratton? Sound off in the comments below!

