Becky Lynch issues an open challenge for the championship on WWE RAW; former champion responds

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch defeated Natalya during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

From her championship win against Tiffany Stratton last week, Lynch addressed the WWE Universe during RAW. She said that even though winning NXT's top prize was not on her bingo card for this year, she knew she had to take the opportunity when she could.

She also issued an open challenge to elevate the title to new heights.

Natalya accepted the challenge as the former women's champion said she had always waited for an opportunity. The match was made official after an attack from the Queen of Harts.

In the match's closing stages, Natalya hit the discus lariat for a nearfall. However, the bout ended as Big Time Becks secured the win with a rollup pin.

It will be interesting to see what's next for Becky Lynch as the NXT Women's Champion. She is expected to appear on this week's episode of the White and Gold brand.

