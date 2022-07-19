Becky Lynch lashes out at fellow RAW Superstar

Multi-time women's champion Becky Lynch has seemingly run out of patience with RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

Big Time Becks has been feuding with Belair for a while now. At WrestleMania this year, Lynch lost her RAW Women's Title to Belair. She has held a chip on her shoulder ever since. Last week on the red brand, Lynch challenged The EST to a match at SummerSlam.

On the latest edition of RAW, Becky Lynch stated that it was high time she received her opportunity for the women's title. She highlighted that the winner of the match between Carmella and Bianca Belair will face her at the upcoming premium live event for the title.

Both women have been feuding off and on since Lynch's return at SummerSlam last year. During her promo, she was interrupted by Bianca Belair, who stated that Lynch should get off her high horse.

Carmella then entered the fray and insisted that it was her time to win the title. A brawl broke out between the three women while an angry Lynch focussed on assaulting Belair. She went on to hit the Manhandle Slam on The EST.

Bianca Belair eventually retained her title against Carmella. WWE then officially announced that Belair will face Lynch at SummerSlam with the RAW Women's Championship on the line.

Do you think The Man will commence her third reign as RAW Women's Champion at SummerSlam? Let us know in the comments section below.

Find out why Brock Lesnar thought he'd get fired here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far