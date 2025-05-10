Becky Lynch no longer part of WWE locker room, has no friends anymore, a star has revealed

Becky Lynch's situation in WWE has been revealed. She is no longer part of the locker room.

The Man has been called out several times by fans in the past over her actions. The most recent occurrence took place when the star took Bayley's place at WrestleMania, despite it being the former Hugger who helped build up the bout at the event. Now, Lyra Valkyria, her opponent at Backlash, has called Lynch out as well.

She said that Becky Lynch had always been the way she was acting now, and Valkyria had been the last to see it. She revealed that Lynch didn't have any friends in the women's locker room. All the friendships she had built had fizzled out. She also revealed that the star was no longer in the locker room with the rest of the roster. She went on to call her a "horrible, manipulative person" as well.

"No, I think she's always been this way. I think I was one of the last people to see her true colors. All the friendships she's built, it's all fizzled out. She has no friends in the locker room. There's a reason for that. She does not even share the locker room with us. There's a reason for that. I think the whole world had a better idea about the type of person that Becky was. Everything you ever read about her online, it's all true. She's a horrible manipulative person. She's also an actress and I got fooled into believing the mask that she was wearing anytime she interacts with me."

Lyra Valkyria has the opportunity to teach Becky Lynch a lesson at WWE Backlash

Becky Lynch has to work on what happens next in her career as she faces Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Backlash.

Should she succeed, she will become the champion. However, Valkyria also has the chance to teach her a lesson by putting a stop to her title aspirations. Lynch recently betrayed Valkyria after teaming up with the latter and winning the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania.

Lynch's shocking heel turn left the world in shock, and it remains to be seen how things pan out at Backlash.

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More