Becky Lynch looks absolutely shredded in new photo

Becky Lynch looked absolutely ripped in the latest photo that she shared via her official Instagram handle.

Becky Lynch made her triumphant return to the WWE at SummerSlam 2021, where she squashed Bianca Belair to win the SmackDown Women's Title. Lynch had been working quite hard for months on end to get back in shape following her pregnancy, and it looks like she did a great job at it.

Lynch shared a message along with the photo. She thanked everyone who helped her towards getting back in shape for her return. Check it out below:

Back, and better than ever. Special thanks to the folk that helped take my fitnessings to the next level. @deadboysfitness @jamesswan_ire @joshyg27 @jasonphillipsisnutrition

Becky Lynch's return was a big boost for SmackDown

SmackDown has been doing quite well in comparison to WWE RAW for a while now, courtesy of big names like Roman Reigns. Becky Lynch's return has only strengthened the Blue Brand's roster and fans are pretty excited to see her in action again.

The Man went on hiatus following the 2020 Money In The Bank event due to her pregnancy and vacated her RAW Women's title in the process. Lynch opened up on a possible return at the time and had the following to say:

"I feel like I've achieved nearly everything I could achieve in wrestling. I think there's nothing more important than family. And I'm so excited to experience that and to have this other person that is half me and half the love of my life that I get to show love," said Becky Lynch.

Pictures of Lynch's improved physique were posted on several occasions during her WWE hiatus and fans were anxiously waiting for her return. No one had imagined in their wildest dreams, though, that Lynch would win the SmackDown Women's title immediately upon returning, by squashing a major star like Belair.

Lynch and Belair are set to feud on WWE SmackDown and are seemingly going to square off for the SmackDown Women's title at Extreme Rules 2021.

Do you think Lynch will manage to put Belair down again, or will the former champion defeat The Man to win back the belt? Let us know in the comments section below!

