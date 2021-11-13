Becky Lynch looks back at her iconic broken nose incident 

Becky Lynch suffered a broken nose almost three years ago ahead of Survivor Series 2018. During the build-up to the event, Lynch was a member of the SmackDown roster. She led a charge from the blue brand to invade the women's locker room of RAW.

On the November 19th, 2018 episode of WWE RAW, Lynch got into an altercation with Nia Jax. The Irresistible Force accidentally broke Lynch's nose while flailing her fists. Jax was recently released by the company.

Despite needing medical attention, Lynch refused to get treatment and instead fought on. She later stood amongst the crowd with a battered nose and blood streaming down her face.

That unforgettable sight propelled Becky Lynch to superstardom. She later main-evented WrestleMania 35 and became the WWE SmackDown and RAW Women's Champion.

The Man looked back at the incident by posting a graphic photo of her bloodied face. You can check the photo here.

Becky Lynch to face Charlotte at Survivor Series 2021

Even though Becky Lynch was a member of the SmackDown roster in 2018, this time around she is a member of Team RAW. She is the reigning RAW Women's Champion.

She is set to face her biggest rival, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series 2021, in a battle for brand supremacy. It will be the first time in two years the headlining women face each other in the ring.

However, Lynch will also have to face competition from Liv Morgan. Morgan became the #1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship by winning a Fatal-5-Way on the most recent episode of RAW on Monday.

Never one to shy away from competition, it remains to be seen if the RAW Women's Champion will make her presence felt tonight on SmackDown on the road to Survivor Series.

