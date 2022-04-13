Becky Lynch on who inspired her recent change in hairstyle

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch has revealed that a three-year-old she recently met inspired her to change her hairstyle ahead of her match with Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38.

On the last episode of Monday Night RAW before WrestleMania, Lynch attempted to cut Bianca Belair's braid. However, Big Time Becks' plan backfired as Belair got a hold of the scissors that Becky brought into the ring and proceeded to cut away at the Irishwoman's hair.

During a recent interview with Fightful, Lynch revealed the inspiration behind her new look.

"So this happened and then I saw a three-year-old with a great mullet," said Becky. "I said, ‘Wow, that kid’s cool. That kid’s frickin’ cool.’ I was like, ‘Audy,’ Audy’s my hair dresser, ‘Audy, give me the mullet.’ She said, ‘Alright. If you’re sure.’ I said, ‘I’m frickin’ sure.’" [H/T Fightful]

WWE @WWE After @biancabelairwwe gave @beckylynchwwe an impromptu haircut on #WWERaw , Big Time Becks headed to the stylist ahead of #WrestleMania 38! After @biancabelairwwe gave @beckylynchwwe an impromptu haircut on #WWERaw, Big Time Becks headed to the stylist ahead of #WrestleMania 38! https://t.co/vlwdQtX4iP

Despite feeling confident and looking like a new woman heading into 'Mania, Lynch was unable to hold onto her championship as Bianca Belair defeated her to become the new RAW Women's Champion.

Becky Lynch takes aim at Bianca Belair

Despite her hunger to win back her RAW Women's title, Lynch has not shown up on either RAW or SmackDown since WrestleMania.

As one of WWE's biggest stars at the moment, one would imagine that Lynch is able to call the shots when it comes to challenging for a title or wanting to work with a specific opponent.

However, Becky recently took to Twitter to throw some shade over Belair's title reign, stating that she is greater than the EST.

Sonya Deville has announced herself as Bianca Belair's first challenger for the RAW Women's title. So it may be some time before Big Time Becks makes her return as she attempts to win back the belt.

