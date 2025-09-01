  • home icon
  Becky Lynch made an unfortunate mistake at WWE Clash in Paris and it was caught on camera

Becky Lynch made an unfortunate mistake at WWE Clash in Paris and it was caught on camera

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Sep 01, 2025 08:37 GMT
The star was left hurt (Credit: WWE Clash in Paris)
The star was left hurt (Credit: WWE Clash in Paris via Netflix)

Becky Lynch has been caught making a massive mistake at Clash in Paris. The star made all the headlines at the show by appearing in the main event as the shocking fifth member of the Vision, after Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, Seth Rollins himself, and Paul Heyman.

She helped Seth Rollins win his match at Clash in Paris. She interfered during the Fatal Four-Way. At the time of her interference, both LA Knight and Jey Uso had been safely disposed of by Rollins. He had previously hit them with two stomps on the outside, leaving them incapacitated. Lynch's arrival and the following low blow to CM Punk saw the former World Heavyweight Champion miss out on his chance to secure the title again. Seth followed that with a Stomp of his own and got the win.

However, before all of this, Becky Lynch made a mistake that was caught on camera. The former Women's World Champion was defending her Intercontinental Title against Nikki Bella. During the match, the star ended up being taken to the outside, where her head was bashed against both commentary desks repeatedly. The moment left the star completely caught between the tables, but she was selling it so obviously that everyone at home could see there was no connection between her head and the tables.

The video of the moment shows her blocking each with her hands, even though she was selling the fact that her head was hurt. This was one of many mistakes during the match.

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are finally working together on-screen in WWE again

Fans of WWE will know that Becky Lynch and Rollins have worked together previously when they were both babyfaces. That led to a few fun feuds and matches, but then both stars went their own ways, with the husband and wife saying they would continue their journeys in WWE separately.

Now, with Rollins' faction, the duo have the perfect chance to work together again as both of them are heels. The company has grasped the chance as well.

What form this alliance will take should be revealed on RAW.

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
