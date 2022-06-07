Becky Lynch makes big change to Twitter profile after losing 24/7 Title match on RAW 

Former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch has made an interesting change to her Twitter profile following her loss to Dana Brooke on WWE RAW.

Becky Lynch's downward spiral kicked off at WrestleMania 38, where she lost her RAW Women's Title to Bianca Belair. Big Time Becks failed to recapture the belt at last night's Hell in a Cell event. Things seem to be going south for Lynch in a hurry, as she suffered another big loss on tonight's RAW.

Big Time Becks met Dana Brooke in a 24/7 Title match on RAW. The final moments of the bout saw Asuka helping Brooke pin the former multi-time women's champion to retain her title. Lynch took to her official Twitter handle after her upset loss and made a plethora of changes to it.

Big Time Becks' Twitter display picture now features nothing but a black display picture, and so does her Twitter header. Her Twitter description now simply reads 'unknown.' Lynch's location is also now 'void.'

This is how Lynch's Twitter profile page looks right now

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Becky Lynch's fans sent out tweets reacting to the change in her Twitter profile

As expected, loads of fans and members of the WWE Universe took to Twitter to react to Big Time Becks changing her profile.

Check out some of the most notable reactions below:

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Stephanie Hypes✨ @StephanieHypes Becky Lynch is goin through it Becky Lynch is goin through it 😭😭 Becky Lynch is goin through it https://t.co/m6FH1prACO

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Becky Lynch returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2021, a year after taking maternal leave. She defeated Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. However, things have taken a sour turn for Lynch since her loss at WrestleMania 38.

With recent losses at Hell in a Cell and now on RAW, Lynch may have gone down a dark path. It remains to be seen whether Big Time Becks will bounce back to her normal self next week or if she will decide to take some time off.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far