Becky Lynch makes bold claim following surprise return on WWE Smackdown

Becky Lynch has finally made her return to WWE after being on the shelf since August following a shoulder injury at SummerSlam 2022. The Man suffered a separated shoulder in the middle of her match against Bianca Belair for the WWE Raw Women's Championship at the Biggest party of the Summer.

Lynch made her return on this week's Smackdown, a day before Survivor Series WarGames, being revealed as the final teammate of Bianca Belair's team. Becky Lynch would then immediately go on to wage a brawl alongside her teammates against Damage CTRL, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross.

The six-time Women's Champion received a huge pop from the crowd, with many fans voicing how much they had missed Lynch louder than ever. Big Time Becks then went on to break her silence following her surprise return as she sent out a bold claim to the entire locker room, calling herself the most magnetic superstar in the company.

"The most magnetic Superstar in @WWE #SmackDown" Lynch tweeted.

Now with Becky Lynch leveling the sides and the battle at WarGames closing in on us this Saturday, it's going to be interesting to see who will pick up the win. Perhaps Lynch will finally get her earned payback at Bayley and her faction for attacking her on RAW after SummerSlam, or would the latter's side one-up her team at the WarGames match?

Current WWE management is reportedly excited to work with Becky Lynch without Vince McMahon

The wrestling industry was taken by storm this year following the shocking announcement of Vince McMahon officially retiring from WWE in July. The former chairman of the company announced his retirement on social media, with his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, taking over as the co-CEO alongside Nick Khan.

Meanwhile, the creative was then taken over by Triple H. As the Head of Creative, The Game was in charge of executing the plans laid down for SummerSlam 2022. The premium live event went on to be one of the best this year, with one of the best matches being Becky Lynch against Bianca Belair.

But an unfortunate shoulder injury sustained during the bout would sideline Lynch for some time before she got the chance to properly work with the new management. Fightful Select recently reported that the current management is quite excited now to work with The Man without her bookings being controlled by Vince McMahon.

