Becky Lynch makes bold WWE prediction

By Ishaan Rathi
Published Jun 22, 2025 02:15 GMT
Becky Lynch on RAW [Image Credits: WWE.com]
Becky Lynch on RAW [Image credit: WWE.com]

Becky Lynch has returned to the top with her title victory against Lyra Valkyria to become the Women’s Intercontinental Champion at Money in the Bank. The Man is set to defend her gold against Bayley on the upcoming episode of RAW, and fans have been waiting for the match to take place.

Lynch made an appearance on the WWE SummerSlam 2025 Kick-Off Show tonight, where she addressed The Biggest Party of the Summer, which is set to take place in the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, which was also the host of WrestleMania 35.

The Man reminded everyone of what happened during the closing moments of WrestleMania 35 when she pinned Ronda Rousey to become both the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Champions.

“Do you remember the last time we were in the MetLife Stadium? Do you remember what happened? …Does anybody remember what happened the last time we were in the MetLife Stadium? Does anybody remember the main event the last time we were in the MetLife Stadium?” said Becky Lynch. [47:42 onwards]
The WWE Universe then started chanting "Becky two belts" when Lynch dropped a bold prediction stating that something similar could happen yet again.

“Well, that might just be a prediction of what I’m looking to do again,” she added.
Becky Lynch might not be a part of WWE Night of Champions

WWE Night of Champions is just a few days away, and the match card for the premium live event is almost set. However, the Women’s Intercontinental Champion has not been announced to make an appearance in Saudi Arabia yet.

Fans anticipated Bayley vs Becky Lynch to take place at the show, but WWE announced it for the upcoming episode of RAW, almost confirming that both women won’t be taking the flight to Saudi Arabia next weekend.

While Lynch might still get announced for the show, it is seemingly clear that WWE is saving to build to the all-woman premium live event, Evolution II. Time will tell what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the star next.

If you use the quotes from the first part of this article, please credit WWE's YouTube Channel and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
