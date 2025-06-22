Becky Lynch makes bold WWE prediction

Becky Lynch has returned to the top with her title victory against Lyra Valkyria to become the Women’s Intercontinental Champion at Money in the Bank. The Man is set to defend her gold against Bayley on the upcoming episode of RAW, and fans have been waiting for the match to take place.

Ad

Lynch made an appearance on the WWE SummerSlam 2025 Kick-Off Show tonight, where she addressed The Biggest Party of the Summer, which is set to take place in the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, which was also the host of WrestleMania 35.

The Man reminded everyone of what happened during the closing moments of WrestleMania 35 when she pinned Ronda Rousey to become both the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Champions.

“Do you remember the last time we were in the MetLife Stadium? Do you remember what happened? …Does anybody remember what happened the last time we were in the MetLife Stadium? Does anybody remember the main event the last time we were in the MetLife Stadium?” said Becky Lynch. [47:42 onwards]

Ad

Trending

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

The WWE Universe then started chanting "Becky two belts" when Lynch dropped a bold prediction stating that something similar could happen yet again.

“Well, that might just be a prediction of what I’m looking to do again,” she added.

Ad

Becky Lynch might not be a part of WWE Night of Champions

WWE Night of Champions is just a few days away, and the match card for the premium live event is almost set. However, the Women’s Intercontinental Champion has not been announced to make an appearance in Saudi Arabia yet.

Ad

Fans anticipated Bayley vs Becky Lynch to take place at the show, but WWE announced it for the upcoming episode of RAW, almost confirming that both women won’t be taking the flight to Saudi Arabia next weekend.

While Lynch might still get announced for the show, it is seemingly clear that WWE is saving to build to the all-woman premium live event, Evolution II. Time will tell what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the star next.

Ad

If you use the quotes from the first part of this article, please credit WWE's YouTube Channel and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More