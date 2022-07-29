“I became The Man” - Becky Lynch makes a case for being called Miss SummerSlam

Becky Lynch recently opened up about the significance of SummerSlam in her WWE career.

Lynch made her first appearance at the Biggest Party of the Summer in 2015 when she teamed up with Charlotte Flair and Paige in a 3-Way Tag Elimination match. However, the most significant moment of her career came at SummerSlam 2018 when she attacked The Queen after losing a triple threat match that also involved Carmella.

The aftermath of the match saw the birth of Becky's 'The Man' persona, a gimmick that made her hugely popular among fans and established her as a main event caliber star. During an exclusive interview with Sony Sports India, Big Time Becks detailed her biggest moments from The Biggest Party of the Summer, including defeating Bianca Belair in 26 seconds last year:

"It was the first pay-per-view [premium live event] I think I was on, on the main roster, so it means an awful lot. It's where I've had a lot of big moments. I won that first SummerSlam that I was on and like I said, when I slapped the taste out of Charlotte Flair's mouth, I became The Man. Then last year, well, we all saw what happened when I came back after having a baby, being away for 15 months, and beat Bianca Belair in 26 seconds." (from 3:51 to 4:20)

Becky Lynch disclosed that her daughter is her motivation

Becky Lynch is one of the greatest female performers to have stepped inside the squared circle. She has been at the top of the women's division ever since she made her main roster debut and is one of the most popular pro wrestling stars of the current generation.

In the same interview, Becky revealed that her daughter is one of the biggest driving forces behind her:

"That's my motivation, my little baby. I need to prove to her that anything is possible. That you can live the life that you want and nothing is out of reach. You can be a mother and still be the best in what you've chosen to do. You can inspire the world, and to be the greatest and you don't have to have any restrictions. It doesn't matter if you came from a small town in Ireland, and the people said that you will never amount to anything. You can be whatever you want and so that really drives me." (from 4:35 to 5:03)

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE ART TAVANA @arttavana Becky Lynch is stylish, hot, she can talk, she has comic timing, she can wrestle with the best of them, she’s a fashionista, she has mime training, she’s has pop star-legend charisma, and she kills. They wanted to engineer a sports entertainer in a lab, they did @BeckyLynchWWE Becky Lynch is stylish, hot, she can talk, she has comic timing, she can wrestle with the best of them, she’s a fashionista, she has mime training, she’s has pop star-legend charisma, and she kills. They wanted to engineer a sports entertainer in a lab, they did @BeckyLynchWWE https://t.co/HeZmBVeMka I wasn’t engineered in the lab like others. I am a product of almost 20 years of dedication, extensive training, heart, passion, resiliency, outperforming, always pushing the envelope, evolving, not getting by on looks. And at Summerslam I will evolve into your next champion. twitter.com/arttavana/stat… I wasn’t engineered in the lab like others. I am a product of almost 20 years of dedication, extensive training, heart, passion, resiliency, outperforming, always pushing the envelope, evolving, not getting by on looks. And at Summerslam I will evolve into your next champion. twitter.com/arttavana/stat…

Becky Lynch will be in action this Saturday at SummerSlam. She will collide with Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship, a year after she defeated the EST of WWE for the SmackDown Women's title.

Please credit Sony Sports India with H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article!

We asked once of Vince McMahon's former employees if he will beat the charges

LIVE POLL Q. Who will come out on top at SummerSlam? Becky Lynch Bianca Belair 12 votes so far